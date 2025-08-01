Keycorp (KEY) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Keycorp’s current trading price is -11.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.98%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $12.73 and $20.04 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 20.21 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 18.16 million over the last three months.

Keycorp (KEY) stock is currently valued at $17.68. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $43.0 after opening at $17.68. The stock briefly dropped to $18.0 before ultimately closing at $17.92.

Keycorp experienced a rather steady stock market performance.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Keycorp (KEY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.38B and boasts a workforce of 17406 employees.

Keycorp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Keycorp as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.21, with a change in price of +2.42. Similarly, Keycorp recorded 17,701,459 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.96%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KEY stands at 0.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.62.

KEY Stock Stochastic Average

Keycorp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 63.45%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 23.18%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 28.81% and 44.02%, respectively.

KEY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 8.83%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -1.91%. The price of KEY decreased -2.83% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.77%.