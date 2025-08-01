Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Jayud Global Logistics Ltd’s current trading price is -97.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 112.33%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.09 and $8.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.43 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 6.22 million over the last 3 months.

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 26.12M and boasts a workforce of 166 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0562, with a change in price of -3.4389. Similarly, Jayud Global Logistics Ltd recorded 11,222,116 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -94.74%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JYD stands at 0.27. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

JYD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Jayud Global Logistics Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 14.04%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 20.05%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 38.34% and 49.03% respectively.

JYD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -71.48% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -94.86%. The price of JYD leaped by -2.99% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -18.30%.