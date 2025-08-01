ITRI Stock Update: Itron Inc’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

At present, Itron Inc (ITRI) has a stock price of $124.54. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $155.0 after an opening price of $124.54. The day’s lowest price was $125.0, and it closed at $138.42.

Itron Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable.

52-week price history of ITRI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Itron Inc’s current trading price is -11.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.21%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $90.11 to $140.04. In the Technology sector, the Itron Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.11 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.53 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Itron Inc (ITRI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.68B and boasts a workforce of 5788 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Itron Inc

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Itron Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining ITRI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ITRI stands at 0.85. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.54.

ITRI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Itron Inc over the last 50 days is 38.42%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 45.66%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 56.75% and 68.78%, respectively.

ITRI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 19.95%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 17.60%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ITRI has leaped by -6.06%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.05%.