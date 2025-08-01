Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s current trading price is -8.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.06%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $4.37 and $6.95. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 12.1 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 29.91 million observed over the last three months.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) current stock price is $6.34. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $8.6 after opening at $6.34. The stock’s lowest point was $5.9 before it closed at $6.27.

In terms of market performance, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR had a somewhat regular.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.76B and boasts a workforce of 96705 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.20, with a change in price of +1.20. Similarly, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR recorded 28,576,342 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.48%.

How ITUB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ITUB stands at 4.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.91.

ITUB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR over the last 50 days is at 24.96%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 25.89%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 21.72% and 18.49%, respectively.

ITUB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 17.36%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 21.55%. The price of ITUB decreased -6.98% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.55%.