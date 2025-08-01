logo

IREN Ltd Inc. (IREN) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 67.86%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 52.86%. The price of IREN fallen by 0.54% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.15%.

The stock price for IREN Ltd (IREN) currently stands at $15.74. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $26.0 after starting at $15.84. The stock’s lowest price was $16.0 before closing at $16.11.

In terms of market performance, IREN Ltd had a fairly even.

52-week price history of IREN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. IREN Ltd’s current trading price is -26.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 207.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.12 and $21.54. The IREN Ltd’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 15.06 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 23.45 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

IREN Ltd (IREN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 147.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.79B and boasts a workforce of 144 employees.

IREN Ltd: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating IREN Ltd as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.99, with a change in price of +9.06. Similarly, IREN Ltd recorded 19,636,496 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +136.86%.

IREN Stock Stochastic Average

IREN Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 55.81%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 14.08%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.93% and 21.28%, respectively.

