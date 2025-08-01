Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Insight Enterprises Inc’s current trading price is -48.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -5.96%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $126.10 and $228.07 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.08 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.3 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) is $118.58. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $180.0 after an opening price of $118.58. The stock briefly fell to $157.0 before ending the session at $144.59.

Insight Enterprises Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.79B and boasts a workforce of 14324 employees.

Insight Enterprises Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Insight Enterprises Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 139.38, with a change in price of -37.73. Similarly, Insight Enterprises Inc recorded 345,724 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.14%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NSIT stands at 0.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

NSIT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Insight Enterprises Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.92%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.92%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 51.32% and 73.58%, respectively.

NSIT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -46.74% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -30.95%. The price of NSIT leaped by -16.38% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -17.91%.