Ingersoll-Rand Inc Inc. (IR) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -14.29% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.20%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IR has leaped by -0.79%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.60%.

The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) is currently priced at $84.63. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $108.0 after opening at $84.63. The day’s lowest price was $83.0 before the stock closed at $85.76.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance.

52-week price history of IR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Ingersoll-Rand Inc’s current trading price is -20.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.99%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$65.61 and $106.03. The Ingersoll-Rand Inc’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 4.82 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.8 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.15B and boasts a workforce of 21000 employees.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Ingersoll-Rand Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 81.00, with a change in price of -0.60. Similarly, Ingersoll-Rand Inc recorded 2,985,159 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.70%.

IR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IR stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.45.

IR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Ingersoll-Rand Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 47.09%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 15.43%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 34.81% and 50.73%, respectively.