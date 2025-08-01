logo

Impinj Inc (PI) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Impinj Inc’s current trading price is -35.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 154.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $60.85 and $239.88. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.7 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.47 million observed over the last three months.

Impinj Inc (PI) has a current stock price of $154.58. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $175.0 after opening at $154.58. The stock’s low for the day was $115.0, and it eventually closed at $122.21.

The stock market performance of Impinj Inc has been very steady.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Impinj Inc (PI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 67.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.48B and boasts a workforce of 451 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Impinj Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Impinj Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 102.55, with a change in price of +54.13. Similarly, Impinj Inc recorded 613,261 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +53.89%.

How PI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PI stands at 1.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.54.

PI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Impinj Inc over the past 50 days is 84.43%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 82.84%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 74.60% and 80.48%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -5.47% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 17.53%. The price of PI fallen by 38.01% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 27.96%.

