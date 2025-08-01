IBKR’s Stock Dilemma: Interactive Brokers Group Inc’s Market Performance and Outlook

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) has a current stock price of $65.56. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $73.0 after opening at $65.56. The stock’s low for the day was $46.0, and it eventually closed at $66.22.

In terms of market performance, Interactive Brokers Group Inc had a somewhat regular.

52-week price history of IBKR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Interactive Brokers Group Inc’s current trading price is -1.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 152.91%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $25.92 and $66.82. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.05 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.39 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 52.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 28.57B and boasts a workforce of 2998 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Interactive Brokers Group Inc

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Interactive Brokers Group Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 49.72, with a change in price of +17.52. Similarly, Interactive Brokers Group Inc recorded 7,046,224 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +36.46%.

IBKR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IBKR stands at 4.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

IBKR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Interactive Brokers Group Inc over the past 50 days is 92.87%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 87.99%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 90.60% and 91.50%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

IBKR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 119.21% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 24.14%. The price of IBKR fallen by 16.41% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.33%.