IART’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -48.31%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -49.69%. The price of IART leaped by -0.83% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.38%.

Currently, the stock price of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) is $13.14. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $30.0 after opening at $13.14. The stock touched a low of $10.0 before closing at $12.37.

The stock market performance of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has been fairly unsteady.

52-week price history of IART Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s current trading price is -51.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.81%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $11.06 and $27.13. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.09 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.34 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.02B and boasts a workforce of 4396 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

IART’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IART stands at 1.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.77.

IART Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp over the past 50 days is 0.31%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.39%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 2.26% and 7.62%, respectively, over the past 20 days.