Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 10.94B Market Cap

Currently, the stock price of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) is $278.86. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $324.0 after opening at $278.86. The stock touched a low of $180.0 before closing at $258.52.

The market performance of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has been somewhat stable.

52-week price history of HII Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc’s current trading price is -2.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 75.52%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $158.88 and $285.81. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.04 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.48 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.94B and boasts a workforce of 44000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 227.31, with a change in price of +82.89. Similarly, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc recorded 597,798 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +42.30%.

HII Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HII stands at 0.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

HII Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc over the past 50 days is 81.71%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 69.49%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 68.99% and 74.82%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

HII Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 0.54%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 44.57%. The price of HII fallen by 13.22% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.90%.