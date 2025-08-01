Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Hormel Foods Corp’s current trading price is -16.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.81%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $27.59 and $33.80. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.74 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 3.17 million over the last 3 months.

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) stock is currently valued at $28.09. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $36.0 after opening at $28.09. The stock briefly dropped to $29.0 before ultimately closing at $28.29.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.45B and boasts a workforce of 20000 employees.

Hormel Foods Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Hormel Foods Corp as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.02, with a change in price of -1.85. Similarly, Hormel Foods Corp recorded 3,186,217 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.18%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HRL stands at 0.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.35.

HRL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Hormel Foods Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 3.58%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.58%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 3.91% and 4.38% respectively.

HRL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -11.94%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -6.93%. The price of HRL decreased -8.50% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.13%.