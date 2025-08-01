HNRG Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) stock is currently valued at $17.64. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $24.0 after opening at $17.64. The stock briefly dropped to $15.0 before ultimately closing at $16.71.

In terms of market performance, Hallador Energy Co had a fairly even.

52-week price history of HNRG Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Hallador Energy Co’s current trading price is -10.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 262.96%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $4.86 and $19.71. In the Energy sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.7 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.74 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 25.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 758.10M and boasts a workforce of 615 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.98, with a change in price of +8.86. Similarly, Hallador Energy Co recorded 789,788 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +100.91%.

Examining HNRG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HNRG stands at 0.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

HNRG Stock Stochastic Average

Hallador Energy Co’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 60.87%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 94.54%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.44% and 81.12%, respectively.

HNRG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 125.86%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 67.05%. The price of HNRG increased 14.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.57%.