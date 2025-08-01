Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Hillman Solutions Corp’s current trading price is -34.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.46%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $6.55 and $12.08. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.6 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.53 million observed over the last three months.

Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) current stock price is $7.89. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $15.0 after opening at $7.89. The stock’s lowest point was $8.0 before it closed at $8.0.

In terms of market performance, Hillman Solutions Corp had a somewhat inconsistent run in.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.56B and boasts a workforce of 3886 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.82, with a change in price of -1.66. Similarly, Hillman Solutions Corp recorded 1,609,320 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.38%.

How HLMN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HLMN stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.66.

HLMN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Hillman Solutions Corp over the last 50 days is at 75.71%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 54.26%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 66.30% and 74.36%, respectively.

HLMN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -20.62%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -21.65%. The price of HLMN increased 5.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.35%.