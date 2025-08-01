HF Sinclair Corp Inc. (DINO) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -11.63%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 20.45%. The price of DINO increased 4.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.16%.

HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) stock is currently valued at $43.94. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $61.0 after opening at $43.94. The stock briefly dropped to $42.0 before ultimately closing at $43.43.

HF Sinclair Corp experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market.

52-week price history of DINO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. HF Sinclair Corp’s current trading price is -16.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 78.18%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$24.66 and $52.88. The HF Sinclair Corp’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 5.24 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.57 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 46.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.28B and boasts a workforce of 5297 employees.

HF Sinclair Corp: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating HF Sinclair Corp as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 36.32, with a change in price of +11.81. Similarly, HF Sinclair Corp recorded 2,869,054 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +36.76%.

DINO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DINO stands at 0.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

DINO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, HF Sinclair Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 80.54%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 35.59%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.50% and 60.20%, respectively.