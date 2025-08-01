HEPS’s Stock Dilemma: D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR’s Market Performance and Outlook

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) has a current stock price of $2.69. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $4.63 after opening at $2.69. The stock’s low for the day was $2.97, and it eventually closed at $2.51.

In terms of market performance, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR had a somewhat inconsistent run in.

52-week price history of HEPS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR’s current trading price is -33.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.49%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.11 and $4.05. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.93 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.45 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 864.51M and boasts a workforce of 10917 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.76, with a change in price of -0.48. Similarly, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR recorded 505,402 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.14%.

HEPS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HEPS stands at 0.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

HEPS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR over the past 50 days is 47.37%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 56.25%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 31.25% and 21.99%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

HEPS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -14.06% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -15.41%. The price of HEPS leaped by -3.58% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.75%.