Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc’s current trading price is -18.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.01%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $14.09 and $18.90. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.42 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.62 million observed over the last three months.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) has a current stock price of $15.36. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $20.0 after opening at $15.36. The stock’s low for the day was $15.0, and it eventually closed at $15.56.

The stock market performance of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has been fairly unsteady.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.40B and boasts a workforce of 550 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Healthcare Realty Trust Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.62, with a change in price of -1.43. Similarly, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc recorded 3,318,210 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.52%.

How HR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HR stands at 0.99. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.83.

HR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc over the past 50 days is 48.85%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 5.34%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 11.08% and 19.12%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

HR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -14.24% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -7.91%. The price of HR leaped by -2.85% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.42%.