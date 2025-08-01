HDSN Stock Update: Hudson Technologies, Inc’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

At present, Hudson Technologies, Inc (HDSN) has a stock price of $9.39. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $11.0 after an opening price of $9.39. The day’s lowest price was $9.0, and it closed at $8.32.

Hudson Technologies, Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable.

52-week price history of HDSN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Hudson Technologies, Inc’s current trading price is 5.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 83.76%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $5.11 to $8.90. In the Basic Materials sector, the Hudson Technologies, Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.99 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.44 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Hudson Technologies, Inc (HDSN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 40.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 408.28M and boasts a workforce of 238 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Hudson Technologies, Inc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Hudson Technologies, Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining HDSN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HDSN stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

HDSN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Hudson Technologies, Inc over the last 50 days is 72.65%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 50.18%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 63.39% and 72.90%, respectively.

HDSN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 6.22%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 62.74%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HDSN has fallen by 13.68%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.41%.