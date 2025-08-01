GTM’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2025

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -4.24% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 5.04%. The price of GTM fallen by 7.44% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.46%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) has a current stock price of $10.83. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $15.0 after opening at $10.83. The stock’s low for the day was $6.0, and it eventually closed at $10.89.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance.

52-week price history of GTM Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -19.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.49%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $7.01 and $13.39. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.8 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 4.42 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.56B and boasts a workforce of 3508 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating ZoomInfo Technologies Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

GTM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GTM stands at 0.85. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.84.

GTM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 95.05%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 92.11%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 95.16% and 95.80%, respectively.