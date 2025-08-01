GNTX’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -15.03% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.93%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GNTX has fallen by 13.14%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.21%.

The current stock price for Gentex Corp (GNTX) is $26.26. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $42.0 after opening at $26.26. It dipped to a low of $24.0 before ultimately closing at $26.42.

The market performance of Gentex Corp has been somewhat unstable.

52-week price history of GNTX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Gentex Corp’s current trading price is -17.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.51%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $20.28 and $31.75. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.56 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.4 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Gentex Corp (GNTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.90B and boasts a workforce of 6184 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Gentex Corp

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Gentex Corp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.73, with a change in price of +0.01. Similarly, Gentex Corp recorded 2,480,853 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.06%.

GNTX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Gentex Corp over the last 50 days is at 71.93%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 63.58%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 72.19% and 81.59%, respectively.