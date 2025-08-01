GIBO’s Stock Market Adventure: -99.38% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -99.38% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -99.42%. The price of GIBO leaped by -45.36% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -7.16%.

GIBO Holdings Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

52-week price history of GIBO Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. GIBO Holdings Ltd’s current trading price is -99.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 126.57%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.03 and $24.18. The shares of the Communication Services sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 61.25 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 95.45 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

GIBO Holdings Ltd (GIBO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -99.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.95M.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

GIBO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GIBO stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GIBO Stock Stochastic Average

GIBO Holdings Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 0.77%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 29.01%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 34.66% and 40.42%, respectively.