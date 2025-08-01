Garden Stage Ltd: Analyzing GSIW Stock Trends

Garden Stage Ltd’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance.

52-week price history of GSIW Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Garden Stage Ltd’s current trading price is -99.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.10 and $12.30. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.79 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 12.81 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Garden Stage Ltd (GSIW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -73.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.09M and boasts a workforce of 17 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7739, with a change in price of -0.3651. Similarly, Garden Stage Ltd recorded 8,139,489 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -76.85%.

GSIW Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GSIW stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

GSIW Stock Stochastic Average

Garden Stage Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 0.48%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.48%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 0.86% and 1.15%, respectively.

GSIW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -98.46% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -78.55%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GSIW has leaped by -92.66%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.46%.