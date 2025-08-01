Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -21.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.68%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $6.66 and $13.85. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 11.71 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 7.49 million over the last three months.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) current stock price is $10.83. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $18.48 after opening at $10.79. The stock’s lowest point was $9.99 before it closed at $11.55.

The stock market performance of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR has been very steady.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.18B and boasts a workforce of 7185 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.96, with a change in price of -1.39. Similarly, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR recorded 8,538,676 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.44%.

YMM Stock Stochastic Average

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 7.09%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 7.09%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 19.84% and 26.68%, respectively.

YMM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 44.27%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -7.08%. The price of YMM decreased -10.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.21%.