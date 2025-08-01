FSLR’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -20.72% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.25%. Over the past 30 days, the price of FSLR has fallen by 7.22%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.31%.

The current stock price for First Solar Inc (FSLR) is $174.73. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $281.0 after opening at $174.73. It dipped to a low of $100.0 before ultimately closing at $179.13.

The market performance of First Solar Inc has been somewhat unstable.

52-week price history of FSLR Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. First Solar Inc’s current trading price is -33.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.90%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $116.56 and $262.72. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.55 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 4.74 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

First Solar Inc (FSLR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 38.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.74B and boasts a workforce of 8100 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for First Solar Inc

As of right now, 22 analysts are rating First Solar Inc as a BUY, 8 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 150.70, with a change in price of +35.60. Similarly, First Solar Inc recorded 4,373,324 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.59%.

FSLR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FSLR stands at 0.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

FSLR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of First Solar Inc over the last 50 days is at 72.65%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 50.18%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 63.39% and 72.90%, respectively.