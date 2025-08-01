Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Fortune Brands Innovations Inc’s current trading price is -39.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.53%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $47.21 and $90.54. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.1 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.34 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) currently stands at $54.54. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $82.0 after starting at $54.54. The stock’s lowest price was $49.0 before closing at $54.46.

In terms of market performance, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc had a fairly uneven.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.56B and boasts a workforce of 11000 employees.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Fortune Brands Innovations Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 54.37, with a change in price of -9.19. Similarly, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc recorded 2,181,456 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.42%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FBIN stands at 1.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.11.

FBIN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc over the last 50 days is 69.97%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 51.29%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 60.25% and 73.69%, respectively.

FBIN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -31.56%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -24.30%. The price of FBIN fallen by 2.13% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.71%.