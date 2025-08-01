FNGR’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -26.06%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 28.05%. The price of FNGR leaped by -21.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.50%.

The stock market performance of FingerMotion Inc has been very steady.

52-week price history of FNGR Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. FingerMotion Inc’s current trading price is -69.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.91%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.03 and $5.20. The Communication Services sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.14 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.78 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 93.57M and boasts a workforce of 65 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.1549, with a change in price of +0.3100. Similarly, FingerMotion Inc recorded 603,374 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.80%.

FNGR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FNGR stands at 0.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FNGR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of FingerMotion Inc over the past 50 days is 4.41%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 14.13%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 21.74% and 34.66%, respectively, over the past 20 days.