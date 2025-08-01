logo

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Fluor Corporation’s current trading price is -5.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 94.42%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $29.20 and $60.10. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.15 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 3.73 million observed over the last three months.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) currently has a stock price of $56.77. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $71.0 after opening at $56.77. The lowest recorded price for the day was $36.5 before it closed at $56.03.

Fluor Corporation’s stock has had a calm market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Fluor Corporation (FLR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 62.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.35B and boasts a workforce of 26866 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Fluor Corporation

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Fluor Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.46, with a change in price of +20.63. Similarly, Fluor Corporation recorded 3,356,483 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +57.08%.

How FLR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FLR stands at 0.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.30.

FLR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Fluor Corporation over the past 50 days is 96.38%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 89.19%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 83.29% and 85.37%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

FLR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 19.09%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 18.02%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FLR has fallen by 12.84%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.07%.

