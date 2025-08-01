Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Fifth Third Bancorp’s current trading price is -15.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.90%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $32.25 and $49.07 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.67 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.99 million over the last three months.

At present, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has a stock price of $41.57. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $54.0 after an opening price of $41.57. The day’s lowest price was $43.0, and it closed at $42.22.

The market performance of Fifth Third Bancorp’s stock has been turbulent in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.75B and boasts a workforce of 18616 employees.

Fifth Third Bancorp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Fifth Third Bancorp as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.98, with a change in price of +1.51. Similarly, Fifth Third Bancorp recorded 5,257,112 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.77%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FITB stands at 0.86. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.69.

FITB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Fifth Third Bancorp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 64.03%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 4.48%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 27.87% and 42.10%, respectively.

FITB Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -1.00%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.89%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FITB has leaped by -2.05%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.62%.