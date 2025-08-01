logo

FiEE Inc Inc. (FIEE) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -22.38%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 641.67%. The price of FIEE increased 0.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.65%.

FiEE Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance.

52-week price history of FIEE Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. FiEE Inc’s current trading price is -57.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2325.07%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.11 and $6.30. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.92 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.81 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

FiEE Inc (FIEE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 190.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.62M.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.90, with a change in price of +1.89. Similarly, FiEE Inc recorded 505,711 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +242.31%.

FIEE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of FiEE Inc over the past 50 days is 21.26%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 23.03%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 15.79% and 18.58%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

