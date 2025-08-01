FCEL’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2025’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -67.73%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -34.65%. The price of FCEL leaped by -4.98% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.37%.

Currently, the stock price of Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) is $4.96. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $12.0 after opening at $4.96. The stock touched a low of $4.5 before closing at $4.69.

Fuelcell Energy Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular.

52-week price history of FCEL Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Fuelcell Energy Inc’s current trading price is -69.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.67%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.58 and $16.09. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.21 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.93 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 113.04M and boasts a workforce of 584 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Fuelcell Energy Inc

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Fuelcell Energy Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.07, with a change in price of -1.63. Similarly, Fuelcell Energy Inc recorded 1,469,648 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.73%.

FCEL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FCEL stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

FCEL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Fuelcell Energy Inc over the last 50 days is at 23.06%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 30.96%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 18.66% and 22.72%, respectively.