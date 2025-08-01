EZPW’s Stock Market Adventure: 41.50% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 41.50% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 15.30%. The price of EZPW fallen by 3.99% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.07%.

EZCorp, Inc (EZPW) has a current stock price of $14.32. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $25.0 after opening at $14.32. The stock’s low for the day was $17.0, and it eventually closed at $13.32.

EZCorp, Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

52-week price history of EZPW Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. EZCorp, Inc’s current trading price is -13.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.57%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $10.26 and $16.60. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.45 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.95 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

EZCorp, Inc (EZPW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 787.79M and boasts a workforce of 8000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for EZCorp, Inc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating EZCorp, Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.26, with a change in price of +0.98. Similarly, EZCorp, Inc recorded 1,203,086 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.35%.

EZPW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EZPW stands at 0.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.71.

EZPW Stock Stochastic Average

EZCorp, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 62.03%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 58.04%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 27.07% and 13.37%, respectively.