EXR’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -18.03%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -12.19%. The price of EXR decreased -10.72% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.73%.

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) stock is currently valued at $134.36. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $181.0 after opening at $134.36. The stock briefly dropped to $141.0 before ultimately closing at $149.34.

Extra Space Storage Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic.

52-week price history of EXR Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Extra Space Storage Inc’s current trading price is -27.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.01%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $121.03 and $184.83. The trading volume for the Real Estate sector company’s shares reached about 4.36 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.01 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.77B and boasts a workforce of 8012 employees.

Extra Space Storage Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Extra Space Storage Inc as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 146.54, with a change in price of -22.91. Similarly, Extra Space Storage Inc recorded 1,117,138 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.57%.

EXR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EXR stands at 0.99. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.99.

EXR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Extra Space Storage Inc over the last 50 days is 0.00%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 0.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 55.30% and 58.64%, respectively.