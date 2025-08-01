EVTC’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 5.27%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 12.34%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EVTC has leaped by -1.90%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.18%.

At present, Evertec Inc (EVTC) has a stock price of $36.15. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $44.0 after an opening price of $36.15. The day’s lowest price was $34.0, and it closed at $32.77.

Evertec Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times.

52-week price history of EVTC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Evertec Inc’s current trading price is -6.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.20%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$31.11 and $38.56. The Evertec Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 1.19 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.32 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Evertec Inc (EVTC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.31B and boasts a workforce of 4800 employees.

Evertec Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Evertec Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

EVTC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EVTC stands at 1.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.50.

EVTC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Evertec Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.56%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 2.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.95% and 18.24%, respectively.