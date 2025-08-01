ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. ECD Automotive Design Inc’s current trading price is -89.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -7.73%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.15 and $1.32 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.08 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 9.6 million over the last three months.

At present, ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) has a stock price of $0.14. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $5.0 after an opening price of $0.14. The day’s lowest price was $5.0, and it closed at $0.15.

ECD Automotive Design Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -54.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.73M and boasts a workforce of 105 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3915, with a change in price of -0.5691. Similarly, ECD Automotive Design Inc recorded 6,154,302 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -80.15%.

ECDA Stock Stochastic Average

ECD Automotive Design Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 1.67%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 4.96%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 2.30% and 6.98%, respectively.

ECDA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -88.56%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -83.33%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ECDA has leaped by -50.39%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -25.35%.