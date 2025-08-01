EAF’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2025

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 67.93%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -9.66%. The price of EAF fallen by 34.50% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.94%.

The stock price for GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) currently stands at $1.31. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.0 after starting at $1.29. The stock’s lowest price was $0.8 before closing at $1.39.

GrafTech International Ltd saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance.

52-week price history of EAF Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. GrafTech International Ltd’s current trading price is -48.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 151.92%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.52 and $2.53. The GrafTech International Ltd’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 1.01 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.34 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 120.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 338.18M and boasts a workforce of 1072 employees.

GrafTech International Ltd: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating GrafTech International Ltd as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9817, with a change in price of +0.1850. Similarly, GrafTech International Ltd recorded 3,106,084 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.82%.

EAF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, GrafTech International Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 45.29%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 45.29%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 56.67% and 66.08%, respectively.