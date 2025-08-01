DYN’s Stock Market Adventure: -76.46% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -76.46% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -28.64%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DYN has fallen by 12.86%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.41%.

The stock of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) is currently priced at $10.09. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $50.0 after opening at $10.09. The day’s lowest price was $9.0 before the stock closed at $9.85.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance.

52-week price history of DYN Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -78.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.65%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $6.36 and $47.45. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 0.93 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.88 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.44B and boasts a workforce of 191 employees.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Dyne Therapeutics Inc as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

DYN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DYN stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

DYN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 32.63%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 28.49%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 31.66% and 36.50% respectively.