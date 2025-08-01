Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Duos Technologies Group Inc’s current trading price is -26.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 234.32%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $2.03 and $9.27. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 1.88 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.14 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) is $6.77. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $14.0 after opening at $6.77. The stock touched a low of $11.0 before closing at $7.53.

Duos Technologies Group Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 83.90M and boasts a workforce of 86 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.90, with a change in price of +1.22. Similarly, Duos Technologies Group Inc recorded 144,389 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.98%.

How DUOT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DUOT stands at 1.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.05.

DUOT Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Duos Technologies Group Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 15.54%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 22.01%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 42.78% and 55.50%, respectively.

DUOT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 124.92%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 14.75%. The price of DUOT leaped by -6.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.11%.