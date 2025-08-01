Dow Inc (DOW) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Dow Inc’s current trading price is -60.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -3.05%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $22.94 and $55.67. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 9.18 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 12.48 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Dow Inc (DOW) is currently priced at $22.24. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $45.0 after opening at $22.25. The day’s lowest price was $20.0 before the stock closed at $23.29.

Dow Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dow Inc (DOW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.76B and boasts a workforce of 36000 employees.

Dow Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Dow Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.78, with a change in price of -15.22. Similarly, Dow Inc recorded 11,530,111 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.68%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DOW stands at 1.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.00.

DOW Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Dow Inc over the last 50 days is 2.55%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 2.62%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 2.99% and 6.93%, respectively.

DOW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -58.58% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -42.31%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DOW has leaped by -22.59%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.82%.