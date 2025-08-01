Digital Turbine Inc: Analyzing APPS Stock Trends

The current stock price for Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) is $5.45. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $7.0 after opening at $5.45. It dipped to a low of $4.5 before ultimately closing at $4.99.

Digital Turbine Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance.

52-week price history of APPS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Digital Turbine Inc’s current trading price is -29.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 361.86%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.18 and $7.77. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.08 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.98 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 81.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 588.37M and boasts a workforce of 647 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.27, with a change in price of +2.51. Similarly, Digital Turbine Inc recorded 5,013,164 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +85.37%.

APPS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APPS stands at 2.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.69.

APPS Stock Stochastic Average

Digital Turbine Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 37.63%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 41.76%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.32% and 26.65%, respectively.

APPS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 129.96% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 122.45%. Over the past 30 days, the price of APPS has leaped by -6.52%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.11%.