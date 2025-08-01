DFIN’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc’s Performance

Currently, the stock price of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) is $52.96. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $74.0 after opening at $52.96. The stock touched a low of $70.0 before closing at $63.86.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance.

52-week price history of DFIN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc’s current trading price is -25.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.11%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $37.80 and $71.01. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.88 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.22 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.46B and boasts a workforce of 1800 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 52.89, with a change in price of +5.72. Similarly, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc recorded 296,075 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.11%.

DFIN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DFIN stands at 0.49. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.45.

DFIN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 18.22%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 18.22%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 50.78% and 65.49%, respectively.

DFIN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -23.35%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -20.06%. The price of DFIN leaped by -14.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.94%.