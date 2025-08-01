Dell Technologies Inc: Rising -10.14% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

The stock price for Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) currently stands at $132.69. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $165.0 after starting at $132.69. The stock’s lowest price was $104.0 before closing at $133.54.

Dell Technologies Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable.

52-week price history of DELL Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Dell Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -10.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 100.30%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $66.25 and $147.66. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.85 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.73 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 44.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 90.08B and boasts a workforce of 108000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Dell Technologies Inc

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Dell Technologies Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 106.71, with a change in price of +41.23. Similarly, Dell Technologies Inc recorded 6,661,668 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +45.08%.

DELL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Dell Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 88.41%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 77.71%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.12% and 88.02%, respectively.

DELL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 19.33%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 28.70%. The price of DELL fallen by 9.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.38%.