D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. D-Wave Quantum Inc’s current trading price is -18.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2139.17%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.75 and $20.56 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 18.7 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 69.91 million over the last three months.

The stock price for D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) currently stands at $16.81. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $30.0 after starting at $16.79. The stock’s lowest price was $12.0 before closing at $17.19.

D-Wave Quantum Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 140.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.25B and boasts a workforce of 220 employees.

D-Wave Quantum Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating D-Wave Quantum Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.53, with a change in price of +12.20. Similarly, D-Wave Quantum Inc recorded 66,603,938 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +263.39%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QBTS stands at 0.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

QBTS Stock Stochastic Average

D-Wave Quantum Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 46.57%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 35.60%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 39.05% and 45.93%, respectively.

QBTS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 1659.69%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 197.96%. The price of QBTS fallen by 5.16% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.94%.