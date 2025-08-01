Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Custom Truck One Source Inc’s current trading price is 1.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 104.29%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.03 and $6.11 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.08 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.63 million over the last three months.

At present, Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) has a stock price of $6.19. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $7.5 after an opening price of $6.19. The day’s lowest price was $6.0, and it closed at $5.7.

Custom Truck One Source Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 53.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.40B and boasts a workforce of 2619 employees.

Custom Truck One Source Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Custom Truck One Source Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CTOS stands at 3.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.14.

CTOS Stock Stochastic Average

Custom Truck One Source Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 16.75%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 16.75%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 34.13% and 48.95%, respectively.

CTOS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 23.31%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 19.27%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CTOS has fallen by 26.33%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.54%.