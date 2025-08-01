Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Criteo S.A ADR’s current trading price is -51.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.52%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $22.43 and $49.93 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.3 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.5 million over the last three months.

Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO) stock is currently valued at $24.34. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $51.0 after opening at $24.34. The stock briefly dropped to $25.0 before ultimately closing at $22.97.

Criteo S.A ADR ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.27B and boasts a workforce of 3507 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.43, with a change in price of -12.32. Similarly, Criteo S.A ADR recorded 450,087 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -33.61%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRTO stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

CRTO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Criteo S.A ADR’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 33.63%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 46.64%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.02% and 12.78%, respectively.

CRTO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -44.78%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -36.40%. The price of CRTO increased 0.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.96%.