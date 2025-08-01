CRH Plc (CRH) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. CRH Plc’s current trading price is -13.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.94%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $74.03 and $110.97. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 4.0 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.3 million over the last three months.

CRH Plc (CRH) current stock price is $95.45. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $130.0 after opening at $95.45. The stock’s lowest point was $90.0 before it closed at $96.52.

CRH Plc’s stock market performance has been consistent.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

CRH Plc (CRH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 64.52B and boasts a workforce of 79800 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for CRH Plc

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating CRH Plc as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 92.78, with a change in price of -2.06. Similarly, CRH Plc recorded 5,959,933 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.11%.

How CRH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRH stands at 0.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.72.

CRH Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for CRH Plc over the last 50 days is presently at 64.34%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 46.95%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.53% and 69.55%, respectively.

CRH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 15.56%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -3.67%. The price of CRH increased 2.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.77%.