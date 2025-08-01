Consolidated Edison, Inc (ED) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Consolidated Edison, Inc’s current trading price is -9.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.58%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $87.28 and $114.87 The company’s shares, which are part of the Utilities sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.48 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.66 million over the last three months.

Consolidated Edison, Inc (ED) stock is currently valued at $103.5. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $128.0 after opening at $103.5. The stock briefly dropped to $88.0 before ultimately closing at $102.59.

Consolidated Edison, Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Consolidated Edison, Inc (ED) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.29B and boasts a workforce of 15097 employees.

Consolidated Edison, Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Consolidated Edison, Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 105.01, with a change in price of -0.14. Similarly, Consolidated Edison, Inc recorded 2,766,799 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.14%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ED stands at 1.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.05.

ED Stock Stochastic Average

Consolidated Edison, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 70.48%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 87.09%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.84% and 66.60%, respectively.

ED Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 6.84%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 11.81%. The price of ED increased 2.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.42%.