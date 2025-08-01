Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a -8.45% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

At present, enGene Holdings Inc (ENGN) has a stock price of $3.79. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $30.0 after an opening price of $3.79. The day’s lowest price was $4.0, and it closed at $3.5.

enGene Holdings Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance.

52-week price history of ENGN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. enGene Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -65.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.02%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.65 and $11.00. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.85 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 81700.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

enGene Holdings Inc (ENGN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 193.69M and boasts a workforce of 57 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.94, with a change in price of -1.46. Similarly, enGene Holdings Inc recorded 74,562 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.81%.

Examining ENGN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ENGN stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

ENGN Stock Stochastic Average

enGene Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 57.05%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 72.19%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 44.37% and 42.90%, respectively.

ENGN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -58.12%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -48.71%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ENGN has fallen by 4.70%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.71%.