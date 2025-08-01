Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a -5.61% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

At present, Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD) has a stock price of $93.77. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $120.0 after an opening price of $93.77. The day’s lowest price was $75.0, and it closed at $95.95.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance.

52-week price history of CHD Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Church & Dwight Co., Inc’s current trading price is -19.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.06%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $90.99 and $116.46. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 4.36 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.34 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.09B and boasts a workforce of 5750 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Church & Dwight Co., Inc

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Church & Dwight Co., Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 99.90, with a change in price of -18.56. Similarly, Church & Dwight Co., Inc recorded 2,232,447 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.52%.

Examining CHD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CHD stands at 0.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.52.

CHD Stock Stochastic Average

Church & Dwight Co., Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 6.24%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 7.02%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 18.04% and 24.94%, respectively.

CHD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -7.70%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.18%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CHD has leaped by -3.96%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.61%.