Company’s Banking Shares: Up -87.00% from 52-Week Low, But Can the Momentum Hold?

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) currently has a stock price of $0.31. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $8.29 after opening at $0.3. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.5 before it closed at $0.33.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular.

52-week price history of ACXP Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -87.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.60%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.30 and $2.39. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.51 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 6.28 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.56M and boasts a workforce of 4 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4153, with a change in price of -0.1381. Similarly, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc recorded 4,016,849 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.68%.

ACXP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc over the past 50 days is 1.60%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 4.19%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 7.89% and 7.40%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ACXP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -85.94%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -59.05%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ACXP has leaped by -36.14%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -23.43%.