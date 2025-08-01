Company’s Banking Shares: Up -13.64% from 52-Week Low, But Can the Momentum Hold?

Blackstone Inc (BX) currently has a stock price of $172.96. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $215.0 after opening at $172.96. The lowest recorded price for the day was $145.0 before it closed at $175.34.

Blackstone Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent.

52-week price history of BX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Blackstone Inc’s current trading price is -13.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.54%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $115.66 and $200.28. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.44 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.71 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Blackstone Inc (BX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 211.14B and boasts a workforce of 4895 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Blackstone Inc

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Blackstone Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 144.80, with a change in price of +27.81. Similarly, Blackstone Inc recorded 4,595,818 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.16%.

BX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BX stands at 1.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.55.

BX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Blackstone Inc over the past 50 days is 82.61%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 72.11%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 79.83% and 84.13%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 23.41%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.38%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BX has fallen by 13.22%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.89%.